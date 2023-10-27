– Get to know South Africa’s fastest road

Over the years, South Africa has been considered one of the African countries with better roads. At some point, it was ranked second after Namibia in Africa and 29 onHowever, in the backdrop of the reports over the years, Mzansi was more than puzzled to learn that one of the fastest roads in the world is found in South Africa.speediest road in the continent,

with a speed limit of 250km/h. Undoubtedly, the geographical nature of the area makes it a haven for automakers to test upcoming products. Against this backdrop, the government reportedly created a special dispensation for testing new models at extremely high speeds. The N14 is the fastest road in Africa, and it links Pretoria with the town of Springbok near the edge of Mzansi.Despite most of the N14 having a speed limit of 120 km/h, there is a 55 km stretch between Pofadder and Kakamas with a speed limit of 250 km/h. However, not everyone can go full tilt despite the speed limit being 250 km/h on the 55 km peg.

Not far from the bit of the N14 is a test track that belongs to the VW Group. After all, Mzansi has been more than convinced why several high-end cars flood Mzansi far beyond debuts. The VW Group products (such as the Veyron) have been spotted in South Africa far ahead on public debuts. However unconfirmed reports have it that the entire area has protected air space.

