Germany president confronts his country’s colonial era on Tanzania

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday 31, October 2023 called for Germany to face up to its “dark” colonial past in Tanzania and said his country was open to returning artefacts looted during the era.

German East Africa, which encompassed Burundi and Rwanda as well as mainland Tanzania, was the site of one of the bloodiest uprisings in colonial history. Experts say between 200,000 and 300,000 members of the Indigenous population were brutally murdered during the so-called Maji Maji Rebellion of 1905 to 1907. Most of them died as a result of the systematic destruction of fields and villages by German colonial troops.

“We must not forget the past,” Steinmeier said after meeting President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam on the second day of a three-day visit to Tanzania.Relations between the two countries are “overshadowed by the atrocities of the German colonial occupation in the former German East Africa,” Steinmeier said.“It is important to me that we come to terms with this dark chapter, that we come to terms with it together,” he added.

The German president said the museum visit was dedicated to the “communal processing” of the past. “I am very grateful, and I know that this is anything but a given,” he said.Steinmeier’s trip coincides with a visit by Britain’s King Charles III to Kenya, also expected to be dominated by conversations about the colonial era. Over the past 20 years, Germany has been gradually starting to talk more about the crimes it committed during colonial times.

