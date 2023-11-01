Germany asks forgiveness for Tanzania colonial crimes

"What happened here is our shared history, the history of your ancestors and the history of our ancestors in Germany." Tanzania was a part of German East Africa, which consisted of modern-day Rwanda, Burundi and parts of Mozambique.

He promised to "take these stories with me to Germany, so that more people in my country will know about them." He is now considered a national hero in Tanzania and President Steinmeier told the family the German authorities would try to find his remains.

Prof Zimmerer said there was "almost no funding" available to identify where these bones and skulls, which lie in various museums or institutions, actually came from.On Tuesday, after meeting President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam, he promised that Germany would co-operate with Tanzania for the "repatriation of cultural property".

