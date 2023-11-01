"Until it is clear that energy is available and affordable, we should end dreams of phasing out electricity from coal in 2030," Lindner said in an interview with the German daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger.Germany ought to"enable the expansion of renewable energies more quickly" and expand domestic gas production, said Lindner, who also leads the pro-business FDP party.

Lindner's comments threaten to deepen division within the ruling coalition between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP, whereThe coal exit date is a plank in Germany's project to produce 80 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and the coalition aims"ideally" to close all coal-fired plants within the same timeframe.Ukraine

The turn of events, punctuated by the sabotage of a key pipeline, sent energy prices soaring and left Germany looking for new sources of energy. The government brought mothballed coal plants back online to take the pressure off of gas-based electricity production, with the reactivated fleet available through March 2024.

At the same time, Berlin has pledged to cut red tape for installing wind turbines to meet the ambitious target, but observers say the pace is still too slow. Germany also shut off its last remaining nuclear power plants in April this year, a long-planned step, which some critics said could make it harder to hit climate targets.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Cape Town urges Finance Minister not to cut R100m from housing grantsCape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to protect municipal grant funding in his mid-term budget speech this week.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Cosatu calls for greater allocations for public service in MTBPS - SABC NewsFinance Minister to deliver the midterm budget tomorrow.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

MONEYWEB: What Enoch Godongwana should announce in the MTBPSBusa says finance minister should cut spending and stay away from tax hikes.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Godongwana to deliver MTBPS under 'tough economic situation' - SABC NewsFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the policy statement in Cape Town this afternoon.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »