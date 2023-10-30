German Chancellor Visits Africa to Strengthen Economic Ties

Scholz's trip to Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia comes ahead of the November 20, 2023 meeting of African and G20 countries in Berlin, where Germany will focus on economic relations with countries linked to the reform of Berlin's"

During his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Scholz pushed for further development of Nigeria's capacity to meet local needs, while also seekingtrade relations with Nigeria. The two leaders also discussed cooperation on regional and global issues such as migration, security, and the

Mr Tinubu made the request at a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday. The future prospects of economic and trade relation between Tanzania and Germany are set to hit new heights, with the visit into the country by the latter's President Frank-Walter… headtopics.com

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said his administration was determined to change the narrative about a weak and crawling economy by bringing about transformation in governance. The German Chancellor's visit comes at a time when he faces immense pressures at home concerning migration to Germany. At least 20 artefacts that were looted from the former west African kingdom of Benin 125 years ago have been handed over by Germany to Nigeria. The Benin Bronzes are ...The South African government has announced a collaboration with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to promote the development of green hydrogen in ...

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: German Chancellor Visits Nigeria, Discusses Tackling Terrorism, Other Matters With TinubuMr Tinubu made the request at a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Africa: What Is the African Football League - Africa's New Elite Club Competition?The inaugural African Football League (AFL) kicked off last week, representing the most ambitious attempt yet by CAF to transform and modernize club football across the continent. Read more ⮕

Germany's Scholz says his country willing to invest in Nigerian gas, mineralsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday his country was willing to invest in gas and critical minerals in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, as he started a two-nation visit to sub-Saharan Africa. Read more ⮕

Szijjarto to Sputnik: Hungary Will Block New EU Sanctions on Russia If Energy TargetedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any CountriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕