German Chancellor Visits Africa to Strengthen Economic Ties

Scholz's trip to Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia comes ahead of the November 20, 2023 meeting of African and G20 countries in Berlin, where Germany will focus on economic relations with countries linked to the reform of Berlin's"
During his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Scholz pushed for further development of Nigeria's capacity to meet local needs, while also seekingtrade relations with Nigeria. The two leaders also discussed cooperation on regional and global issues such as migration, security, and the
Mr Tinubu made the request at a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday. The future prospects of economic and trade relation between Tanzania and Germany are set to hit new heights, with the visit into the country by the latter's President Frank-Walter… headtopics.com
President Bola Tinubu yesterday said his administration was determined to change the narrative about a weak and crawling economy by bringing about transformation in governance. The German Chancellor's visit comes at a time when he faces immense pressures at home concerning migration to Germany. At least 20 artefacts that were looted from the former west African kingdom of Benin 125 years ago have been handed over by Germany to Nigeria. The Benin Bronzes are ...The South African government has announced a collaboration with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to promote the development of green hydrogen in ...
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com