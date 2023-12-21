General Election in DR Congo Faces Delays and Chaos

People in the Democratic Republic of Congo were voting Wednesday in a high-stakes general election, pitting the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi against a fragmented opposition, while much of the east of the impoverished but mineral-rich country is mired in conflict. Polls opened at 6:00 am (0400 GMT in the east; 0500 GMT in the west) in the vast central African nation, which straddles two time zones.

But many polling booths in the capital Kinshasa and the cities of Goma, Bukavu, Beni, Lubumbashi and Tshikapa faced delays, chaos or other problems, AFP journalists saw. "It's a big disappointment. There's terrible disorder in the organisation," teacher Jean Claude Nzine Cokola, grumbled, having still not cast his ballot after waiting for four hours in South Kivu province. In the city of Beni in North Kivu province, Lucie Zawadi, a 42-year-old farmer, said she was pleased to be able to "fulfill (her) duty". "These elections are going to bring change," she enthuse





