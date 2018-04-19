GeForce Now: Cloud Gaming Service Launches in South Africa

GeForce Now could be a game-changer for South African gamers desperate to play the latest popular titles without an expensive gaming PC or console. Rain’s launch of the Nvidia-powered platform is poised to become the country’s first to allow people to stream entire games from the Internet to a computer or mobile phone. Instead of relying on local processing power, a graphics card, and storage to run a game, cloud gaming services use a dedicated gaming server in the cloud.

While there has been scepticism over the financial and practical feasibility of such services, GeForce Now has been around for eight years — five in beta and another three in general release in other countries. Offering a cloud gaming service requires the rollout of server infrastructure close to the intended target market — because the performance depends heavily on low latency. If a server is located too far away from the player, they will experience delays between pressing a button and seeing it registered in the gam

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Tanzania-South Africa - Deep Ties Evoke Africa's Sacrifices for FreedomAnalysis - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently paid a state visit to South Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral political and trade relations. As the South Africa n presidency noted, ties between the two nations date back to Tanzania's solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Fossil Snake Traces - Another World-First Find On South Africa's Cape South Coastitemprop=description content=Analysis - Snakes are familiar, distinctive - and often feared - reptiles. And they've been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Minister Issues Notice to Place University of South Africa Under Administration - South Afric...itemprop=description content=

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: South Africa's Wildlife Ranches Can Offer Solutions to Africa's Growing Conservation ChallengesAnalysis - Designated protected areas for wildlife - such as national parks - are the world's principal conservation strategy. But this model to conserve wildlife in Africa is increasingly coming under pressure. Changing climates, volatile economies and political systems, conflicting sentiments around wildlife management practices (like trophy hunting) and unpredictable events, such as pandemics, are just some of the threats that undermine conservation efforts.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Women's Africa Cup of Nations - South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana Into QuartersUchenna Kanu bagged a brace on Sunday night as defending champions Nigeria walloped Burundi 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals at the women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: South Africa: Transnet looks to rest of Africa for collaborative relationships - The Africa Report.com“Transnet is open for business on the continent,” says Yolisa Kani. “We’re not saying we know it all, but we think that [...] it would be important that we establish key and collaborative relationships with our counterparts: railway and port authorities.”

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »