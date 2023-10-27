NOTE: This is an updated article with the latest weather forecast for the provincePretoria was named after Voortrekker leader Andries Pretorius.

South Africans often refer to it as the “Jacaranda City” because of the thousands of jacaranda trees planted along its streets and in its parks and gardens.FOR THE LATEST WEATHER NEWS VISIT THE SOUTH AFRICAN WEBSITEEastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers – Friday, 27 October

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Gauteng weather forecast: Sunshine with warm temps – Thursday, 26 OctoberGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the seasonMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the seasonMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

North West weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the provinceThe North West will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Picturesque displays of clouds and sunshine – weather forecastGood morning, Cape {town} Etc family. We're in for painting-like displays of sunshine bouncing off partly cloudy skies in the Mother City. Read more ⮕

The Gauteng water crisis: ‘We can’t waste water we simply don’t have’Telling residents to use less water is no solution to Gauteng’s water crisis, participants told a Daily Maverick webinar. Read more ⮕