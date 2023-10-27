Gauteng wants to go cashless

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province wants to go cashless by April 2024 to put an end to the cash-in-transit (CIT) heists causing havoc in the region.with eNCA, Lesufi also said the provincial government wants the entirety of Gauteng to go cashless by 1 January 2026.
“But we also want to argue that the entire province must go cashless from the first of January 2026, so that we’ve got two years to plan and strategise.” He said the provincial government will hold a cashless Indaba on Thursday, 26 October 2023, to establish the way forward.Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
"We really believe it will have an effect in terms of loss of lives. If you check the cash the heists, if you check the bank robberies, if you check the business robberies, they are scary," he said.However, Lesufi said South Africa's banks must strengthen their online systems and adjust their fees to make banking more accessible to all residents.
The premier also said the South African Police Service must strengthen its cybercrime investigation capabilities. “The violence that goes with these attacks and the precision executed makes it very difficult for us to defend ,” said Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Group CEO.
He explained that attacks on CIT vehicles have become more sophisticated, with criminal groups assigning specific duties to highly specialised individuals.