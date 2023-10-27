Gauteng wants to go cashless

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province wants to go cashless by April 2024 to put an end to the cash-in-transit (CIT) heists causing havoc in the region.with eNCA, Lesufi also said the provincial government wants the entirety of Gauteng to go cashless by 1 January 2026.

“But we also want to argue that the entire province must go cashless from the first of January 2026, so that we’ve got two years to plan and strategise.” He said the provincial government will hold a cashless Indaba on Thursday, 26 October 2023, to establish the way forward.Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

“We really believe it will have an effect in terms of loss of lives. If you check the cash the heists, if you check the bank robberies, if you check the business robberies, they are scary,” he said.However, Lesufi said South Africa’s banks must strengthen their online systems and adjust their fees to make banking more accessible to all residents. headtopics.com

The premier also said the South African Police Service must strengthen its cybercrime investigation capabilities. “The violence that goes with these attacks and the precision executed makes it very difficult for us to defend ,” said Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Group CEO.

He explained that attacks on CIT vehicles have become more sophisticated, with criminal groups assigning specific duties to highly specialised individuals.

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

DA: Gauteng Premier’s anti-corruption unit is grossly understaffedDA's Jack Bloom says Gauteng Premier’s anti-corruption unit is grossly understaffed, with 20 out of 43 posts vacant. Read more ⮕

| Tinkering Mbalula, Lesufi: They can't escape reality of collapse, mismanagementPieter du Toit | Tinkering Mbalula, Lesufi: They can't escape reality of collapse, mismanagement Read more ⮕

Gauteng weather forecast: Sunshine with warm temps – Thursday, 26 OctoberGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

National government laughs off Gauteng's 'frivolous' plan to kill off district municipalitiesNational government laughs off Gauteng's 'frivolous' plan to kill off district municipalities Read more ⮕

Cloud Engineer x2 - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Java Developer - Gauteng Kempton ParkIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕