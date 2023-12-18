Gauteng High Court dismisses lead poisoning class action against Anglo American

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found no basis for a "factually hopeless" lead poisoning class action against Anglo American. It has refused to certify a class action against the company over lead poisoning linked to the Kabwe mine in Zambia, in which the company had owned a stake between 1926 and 1974.

In a 126-page ruling, Judge Leonie Windell found the class action suit that these plaintiffs intended to pursue – which their lawyers say could involve as many as 142 000 plaintiffs – sought to advance "an untenable claim that would set a grave precedent". The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found there was no legal or factual basis to show that Anglo American South Africa could be held liable for lead poisoning linked to a Zambian mine it had held a stake in – and refused to certify a class action suit against i





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversy over R71-million housing project in GautengThe EFF and the DA accuse the ANC of mismanaging funds in a social housing project in Gauteng, which was granted to a company facing liquidation and financial mismanagement. The opposition parties criticize the lack of coordination between national and provincial governments in housing projects.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Declared Peace OfficersGauteng’s controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens have been declared peace officers, meaning they will have the power of arrest and can carry a firearm. Independent policing expert David Bruce expresses concern over this decision.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Court rules Ramaphosa's certification of Amazulu King as unlawfulThe Gauteng High Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act in accordance with the law when certifying Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini as Amazulu King. To the headtopics.com webmaster, Keep it up!

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

UCT Online High School Reopens Admissions to Aid Learner Placement CrisisUCT Online High School has reopened its admissions window to aid with the current learner placement crisis in the Western Cape. The Western Cape Education Department says it has placed 99.43 percent of its applicants for the 2024 academic year, but schools are completely full.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Gold Reaches Record High and Falls BackGold reached a record high of over $2,135 per troy ounce but promptly fell back. The reason behind this sudden increase and subsequent fall remains unclear.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

S&P 500 Index Expected to Reach Record High in 2024Bloomberg's survey predicts that the S&P 500 Index will climb to 4,808 points in 2024, with lower gains than this year. Respondents also expect the 10-year Treasury yield to drop. Majority of respondents do not see a hard economic landing as the top risk to markets.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »