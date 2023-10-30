Gauteng Education Dept warns matrics against cheating in final exams

On Monday, thousands of students began writing their finals. They started with English Paper One.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said measures were in place to make sure matriculants did not try and take the easy road. “You’re not going to bring a cell phone in our exam rooms, you’re not going to bring your notes. Wristwatches, we don’t want them. We are going to use scanners; we have improved our security elements. But in the event you come in with a cellphone, you must know you are not going to be resulted and you might be barred from writing three or four exams.”“Cheating, we will not tolerate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the pressure was on as the matric class of 2023 sits for their first year-end exams. Motshega made the comments during an oversight visit at the Rhodesfield School of Specialisation in Kempton Park on Monday morning.Motshekga said the exams will be a culmination of years of hard work and preparation. headtopics.com

She said all systems are in place for a seamless process and that she doesn’t expect fake social media posts about a public holiday to affect the turnout for Monday’s exam papers.

