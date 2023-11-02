Gauteng churches go cashless due to spate of robberies - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

At the meeting, which included three dedicated breakout sessions, participants engaged in comprehensive discussions on the escalating concerns surrounding security in places of worship. The deliberations culminated in the collective agreement that proactive measures were necessary to combat the scourge of crime that has instilled fear and uncertainty within the community.
“All of us are in agreement that we must confront this wave of criminal activity that is terrorising our places of worship. We have unanimous consensus on the need to take decisive action in this regard, and one of the proposed strategies is the move towards cashless transactions within churches,” stated Mazibuko.
Highlighting the diverse targets of criminal activity, including valuable equipment and property such as cellphones, keyboards, amplifiers, and vehicles, Pastor Mohlala stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to security.
Additionally, Pastor Mohlala recommended enhanced information sharing among faith-based leaders to promote greater awareness and understanding of emerging crime trends. The proposed collaborative effort seeks to facilitate an exchange of insights and best practices, enabling churches to remain vigilant and proactive in the face of evolving security challenges.
