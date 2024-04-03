Gathering in Harmony: The Power of Music in Faith

One hot Sunday afternoon, I was waiting for my brother to fetch me after a church service that had left me with more questions than answers. In my black dress and black heels under the sun, I heard hands clapping in sync with feet softly stomping — accompanying that was a light soprano, followed by alto, tenor, bass. Faith is a complicated thing — but it does not need to be. As much as there are set systems in place that help you navigate through, it is not the same for everyone.

That choir spoke to me, uniquely to me

