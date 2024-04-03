Gathering in Harmony: The Power of Music in Faith

One hot Sunday afternoon, I was waiting for my brother to fetch me after a church service that had left me with more questions than answers. In my black dress and black heels under the sun, I heard hands clapping in sync with feet softly stomping — accompanying that was a light soprano, followed by alto, tenor, bass. Faith is a complicated thing — but it does not need to be. As much as there are set systems in place that help you navigate through, it is not the same for everyone.
That choir spoke to me, uniquely to me
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »
Kenya: The Pathway of Water - Promoting Peaceful Ties, Fostering Harmony and ProsperityHistorically, water has been a central factor in human settlement patterns. Ancient civilizations flourished along the banks of rivers. Modern cities cluster around freshwater sources, impacting how and where people live.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »