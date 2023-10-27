Gaston Sirino 2.0: How the Uruguayan's return will help Sundowns in push for AFL title

If things had worked out for the Egyptian giants in 2021, Gaston Sirino would be donning the famous red and white of the Red Devils in the first leg of the African Football League (AFL) semi-finals at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Uruguayan handed in a transfer request to Sundowns after he received a good offer from Al-Ahly, who were coached by Pitso Mosimane at the time.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Forgiving Mokwena hails Sirino’s remorseful attitudeMamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino is praised by his forgiving coach Rulani Mokwena for his remorseful attitude. Read more ⮕

Bongi Mbonambi: Leading South Africa to world title gloryBongi Mbonambi has emerged as a crucial figure in South Africa's quest to retain their world title this Saturday. Read more ⮕

Bok boss backs 23 'warriors' to defend titleJacques Nienaber is confident that the most experienced Springbok team ever selected will beat the All Blacks and claim a record fourth World Cup title this weekend. Read more ⮕

Springboks and All Blacks to battle for historic fourth titleIn the eagerly anticipated Rugby World Cup final, defending champions South Africa and the indomitable All Blacks clash this Saturday. Read more ⮕

Bongi Mbonambi: The Springboks’ ‘Iron’ manSpringbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is regarded as being key to South Africa retaining their Rugby World Cup title. Read more ⮕

Etzebeth and Savea named inalists for World Rugby men’s player of the yearEben Etzebeth and Ardie Savea have emerged as prominent contenders for the prestigious title of World Rugby's Men's Player of the Year. Read more ⮕