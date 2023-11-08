Game ranger killed by hippo in South Africa

A 31-year-old game ranger has been attacked and killed by a hippo in the Mkhuze Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal while following the footprints of suspected wildlife poachers. Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu died at the scene of the attack in swampy terrain between the Nsumo Pan and Mkhuze River early on Sunday, 19 November. According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Mthembu was on foot patrol with three fellow rangers shortly before he was attacked.

Evidence suggests he was able to fire a single shot towards the animal before he died. The four rangers were following human footprints after receiving reports that several poaching snares had been set in the area. Finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised that Mr Mthembu had recently lost (one of his children). “During their patrol, they decided to divide into two and go in opposite directions. Within a few minutes, one of Mthembu’s colleagues heard a gunshot (from Mthembu’s direction). When he went to investigate, he saw a hippo attacking Mthemb





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa: Ghana, South Africa Agree On Visa-Free TravelsThe Ghanaian and South African governments have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa - 3rd South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission Business ForumDocument - Programme Directors,

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: How the Presidency Aims to Fix South Africa's Collapsing Logistics SectorAnalysis - Amid a new sense of urgency over a R500bn loss to the economy, the Cabinet will soon be shown a plan to increase private sector involvement in SA's railways and ports.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »