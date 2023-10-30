Game and Makro launch early Black Friday 2023 deals

Massmart is continuing with the trend of hosting Black Friday deals throughout the month of November by launching early deals this week.
The group said that the month-long deals will run in weekly tranches, starting this week at Game, Makro and Builders.in Black Friday this year. Massmart’s customers have been clear that they prefer month-long promotions as they have more time to compare pricing and shop for the items they really need; and are able to avoid the Black Friday rush,” the group said.
The group said that its research shows demand for electronics and essentials among Soith African shoppers. To meet this, it said that its Black Friday focus at Game and Makro will be to provide the best possible value on groceries and pantry essentials.
Makro will be offering bulk and multi-packs, as well as further savings on its More4Less essential bundle deals, while Game is including deals on household and pantry essentials. Builders, meanwhile, will offer seasonal essentials for those looking to improve their homes – such as air conditioners and paint – as well as specials on energy solutions.
For 2023, shoppers will be able to make use of the group's OneCard on-demand shopping platform, which includes a 'personal shopper' Online shoppers at Builders, Game and Makro stores will also have the option of online click-and-collect this year at all Makro and Builders stores as well as 67 Game stores.