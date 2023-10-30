Gallery:ICY conditions as snow blankets Free State

Snow can be seen covering Kestell which is located in the Eastern parts of the Free State. Images: SABC News Free State/Facebook.Snow can be seen covering Kestell which is located in the Eastern parts of the Free State. Images: SABC News Free State/Facebook.
In the wake of Monday’s icy conditions and snowfall, Free State motorists have received a cautionary advisory regarding icy conditions.Van Reenens Pass to Warden faces rain, sleet, and light snow, causing slippery roads.⚠️Damaging winds between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.Disruptive SNOW and severe thunderstorms expected TODAY
Provincial transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe confirmed that it was “slightly snowing” on the N3 highway in Harrismith and Van Reenen. “The application of brine is in progress with traffic escorts to prevent ice formation on the surface. The road is still open for traffic at the moment,” she said.Snow blankets parts of eastern Free State. Image:SABC News Free State/FacebookSTAY SAFE:Tips for thunderstorms,snow and gusty winds headtopics.com
Stay informed by monitoring weather forecasts for updates and warnings, and keep a battery-powered radio on hand.Keep away from electrical appliances, like corded phones and computers, as lightning can travel through wiring.Stay indoors away from windows and doors to reduce the risk of flying debris.
If caught outside, crouch low, avoiding tall objects like trees, and never stand in water, as it can conduct electricity.Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution while navigating these roads.Furthermore, they are urged to keep a set of essential emergency supplies in their vehicles. headtopics.com