Gallery:ICY conditions as snow blankets Free State

Snow can be seen covering Kestell which is located in the Eastern parts of the Free State. Images: SABC News Free State/Facebook.Snow can be seen covering Kestell which is located in the Eastern parts of the Free State. Images: SABC News Free State/Facebook.

In the wake of Monday’s icy conditions and snowfall, Free State motorists have received a cautionary advisory regarding icy conditions.Van Reenens Pass to Warden faces rain, sleet, and light snow, causing slippery roads.⚠️Damaging winds between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.Disruptive SNOW and severe thunderstorms expected TODAY

Provincial transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe confirmed that it was “slightly snowing” on the N3 highway in Harrismith and Van Reenen. “The application of brine is in progress with traffic escorts to prevent ice formation on the surface. The road is still open for traffic at the moment,” she said.Snow blankets parts of eastern Free State. Image:SABC News Free State/FacebookSTAY SAFE:Tips for thunderstorms,snow and gusty winds headtopics.com

Stay informed by monitoring weather forecasts for updates and warnings, and keep a battery-powered radio on hand.Keep away from electrical appliances, like corded phones and computers, as lightning can travel through wiring.Stay indoors away from windows and doors to reduce the risk of flying debris.

If caught outside, crouch low, avoiding tall objects like trees, and never stand in water, as it can conduct electricity.Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution while navigating these roads.Furthermore, they are urged to keep a set of essential emergency supplies in their vehicles. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Icy Free State roads as snow falls amid countrywide weather warningsIcy Free State roads as snow falls amid countrywide weather warnings Read more ⮕

Free State weather forecast: Partly cloudy with thundershowersThe Free State will experience a cold day throughout the province, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Free State weather forecast: Cloudy and cold conditions with thundershowersThe Free State will experience a cold day throughout the province, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why Zamfara Governors Hid True State of Insecurity in StateDespite supporting the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the former senator said things are tough for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

In pictures: Five stunning Caribbean islands South Africans can travel to visa-freeDo you hear the islands calling? South African passport holders can travel to several Caribbean islands totally visa-free. Here's where.. Read more ⮕

Africa: President Ruto Urges African Leaders to Accelerate Realisation of Continental Free AgreementPresident William Ruto has called on African leaders to accelerate the realisation of the Continental Free (AfCFTA) agreement. Read more ⮕