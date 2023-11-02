Gallagher Convention Centre – The best venue for your end-of-year functions

Company year-end events are a great way of showing appreciation to your employees for their hard work, as well as to celebrate your partnerships with your most important clients. Gallagher Convention Centre knows this, and guarantees to make your end-of-year event a memorable one.Gallagher offers 27 cutting-edge and stylish multi-purpose venues – ranging from facilities designed to host 2-200 guests, all the way up to halls that can host up to 7,000 attendees.

This vast selection ensures there will be a venue that perfectly suits your needs, and the convention centre also boasts over 5,000 parking bays.These include generators to negate the impact of load-shedding, and a million-litre tank that protects you and your guests against unexpected water outages.You can expect outstanding catering, too, with a delicious range of menu options on offer.

Delivering over 350 events and 35 exhibitions annually, Gallagher employees have extensive experience and a high level of attention to detail.Gallagher Convention Centre recently celebrated its 30th birthday, and used the occasion to reaffirm its position as the premier conference and events venue in South Africa.

As part of the celebrations, Gallagher also gave back to its local communities – which saw it donate to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home and the Juno Aurora Haven. This continues its long-standing dedication to charitable endeavours, which began with it fostering vulnerable children over weekends when the venue was still a private farm and home.

