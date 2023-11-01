Gabon Seeks Return of Rare Fang Mask Sold in France for Over €4 Million

They argue that the artefact, one of only a dozen known to exist, was taken from Gabon illegally during French colonial rule. Carved in tropical fuma wood, painted with white clay and decorated with a raffia beard, the mask in the shape of an elongated face was made to be worn by members of: a secret society of the Fang people that would go from village to village hunting out residents suspected of wrongdoing and delivering punishments, sometimes fatal.

It was brought to France in the early 20th century by a colonial governor, René-Victor Fournier, who is believed to have acquired it on a visit to what was then French Equatorial Africa. "No one can truly believe that the Gabonese people spontaneously gave this mask of immeasurable value to some passing governor as a welcome gift,"Gabon has also filed a complaint for receiving stolen goods, which is being examined by French prosecutors to determine if there are grounds to pursue criminal charges.It remains unclear where the mask is now. It was sold to an anonymous bidder at an auction house in the southern city of Montpellier in March and has not been seen since.

Fournier's descendants have also launched a separate court case to get the rare mask back, arguing that they were duped into selling for cheap to an antiques dealer who would then go on to trade it for millions of euros.

Until two years ago the mask lay in the attic of the Fournier family home, where it had remained forgotten for decades. Its owners, a couple in their 80s, discovered it during a clear-out and sold it to the dealer in September 2021 for €150.

