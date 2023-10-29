Future Forex on Moneyweb

Crypto arbitrage has historically thrashed most other types of investment. Now Future Forex has introduced a dashboard that gives clients a detailed view of their trading activity.Tighter regulations are still some years away, but these may close the window on this opportunity.It starts with making sure clients don’t lose on a trade, but that’s only part of the story at Future Forex.

How Future Forex performs cryptocurrency arbitrage, the risks, comparisons to traditional investments, how market conditions affect us, and more.While crypto prices are in the sink, crypto arbitrage has been living up to its reputation as a relative safe haven in times of trouble.Even in bad conditions, traders are currently making 1% to 1.5% per trade, proving crypto arbitrage’s resilience in difficult times.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Tax on MoneywebThe latest Tax on Moneyweb Read more ⮕

FIFA ban impacting Royal AM with coach's future at riskFIFA ban impacting Royal AM with coach's future at risk Read more ⮕

Upington To Revisit Makgalwa’s Future In JuneUpington To Revisit Makgalwa’s Future In June Read more ⮕

Osimhen breaks silence on Napoli futureOsimhen breaks silence on Napoli future Read more ⮕

Stadium of the Future: Stade de FranceThe Stade de France, an architectural masterpiece located in the city of Saint-Denis just north of Paris, is much more than a sporting arena Read more ⮕

ISUZU D-Max 1.9 LS 4×2 Auto review: Bak to the futureAs bakkies get more high-tech (and expensive), the ISUZU D-Max 1.9 LS 4x2 Auto reinforces good old values of durability and ruggedness. Read more ⮕