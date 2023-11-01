Funding problems hit South Africa's new power projects

But of the 11 power projects selected to deliver nearly 2GW of new capacity by mid-2023 during a fast-tracked 2020 emergency auction, eight — representing more than 90% of the anticipated capacity — have yet to even secure investment.Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the projects — a mix of solar, wind, battery storage and natural gas — have faced rising interest rates and higher costs for everything from solar panels and wind turbines to labour.

Delays in emergency power procurement will continue to hurt Eskom’s financial performance this year, its acting CEO Calib Cassim said on Tuesday.Other planned power projects in the country also look set to underdeliver. A source said in July that the government now expects only half the anticipated 2.6GW in capacity from a 2021 bidding round for wind and solar projects to come online.

Beyond then, companies may be forced to relinquish their allotted grid capacity, he said, adding that decisions on deadline extensions are ultimately up to the department of mineral resources & energy. Asked to comment, the department said it weighs requests on a case-by-case basis.

A Mulilo executive, however, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, said it had scrapped one of its projects after failing to secure approval for its location, while the other is still seeking to raise funds.

