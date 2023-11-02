Fun in the sun at Bokkie Park

The popular market and car boot sale, as well as a treasure hunt, take place this Saturday (November 4) with a R20 entrance fee for the hunt and a goodie bag is included.ALSO READ: Bunny, Bokkie park rabbits so far clear of deadly virus metro says

