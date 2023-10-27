Full-Scale Work on Russian Orbital Station Must Start in 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Full–scale work on the creation of the Russian Orbital Station must begin in 2024, otherwise Russia will have a break in spaceflights, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said on Friday.

Israel will not be able to win long war, it will disappear by 2030The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the

Read more:

SATodayNews »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa's Clicks posts 11.5% rise in full year earningsSouth African pharmacy chain Clicks Group (CLSJ.J) reported a rise of 11.5% in full-year earnings on Thursday, boosted by improving margins and strong cash flow generation. Read more ⮕

Jacaranda FM Wins the Hearts and Ears of Pretoria for a DecadeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Suspects arrested for possession of drugs, DurbanSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police response to hate speech reports toward foreign national traders circulating on social mediaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕