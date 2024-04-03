Fuel prices increase in Namibia

The price of petrol increased by N$1.52 per litre, while both diesel grades will increase by 72 cents per litre, effective Wednesday, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced. The ministry in a statement said that the price of petrol at the pump in Walvis Bay will be N$22.30, diesel 50 ppm will be priced at N$21.77, and diesel 10 ppm will cost N$21.9.

"Global oil prices are experiencing an upward trend due to a reduction in oil supply brought about by geopolitical tensions in major oil markets, fewer operational drilling rigs, and uncertainty surrounding oil production," he said. Namibia, as an oil-importing country, is exposed to developments in international oil market prices, he added, noting that volatility in the supply and demand of fuel in global oil markets has a notable impact on local fuel prices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Namibia: Firstrand Namibia Group Presents Shareholder Dividends to GipfThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has earned a tidy sum in shareholder dividends when they received a payment to the value of more than N$3.2 million from the FirstRand Namibia Group.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Namibia: When Colonial Germany Committed Genocide in NamibiaBetween 1904 and 1908, Germany's colonial forces reacted to a rebellion by Ovaherero and Nama people in Namibia with brutal violence and prison camps. The trauma and political repercussion remain unresolved.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Namibia: Joining Opec, Shaping International Energy RelationsOpinion - Namibia's possible interest in joining the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries might originate from a number of foreign relations considerations:

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Namibia: Don't Threaten Our Peace and SecurityPresident Nangolo Mbumba sounded the alarm against those he says are seeking to disrupt Namibia's peace, unity and economic progress.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Namibia: OPEC SG to Address Windhoek Oil ConferenceOrganisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) secretary general (SG) Haitham Al Ghais of Kuwait is expected to deliver an address at the Namibian International Energy Conference (NIEC) in Windhoek from 23-25 April, to share insight into global oil trends.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Namibia: Govt Investigates Mass Cattle Deaths in ZambeziThe Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has investigated the mass death of cattle in the Zambezi region.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »