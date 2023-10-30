FSCA investigates BHI Trust and Craig Warriner

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said on Friday that it is investigating BHI Trust and Craig Warriner, who was arrested nearly two weeks ago on charges of theft and fraud.

Several BHI clients told Moneyweb they had been introduced to the trust by Global & Local The Investment Experts (formerly Global & Local Investment Advisors). Moneyweb asked Global & Local to respond but had not received a reply by the time of publication.

Grant Dykes of Axiam told Moneyweb the company intends to take legal action against the perpetrators. For BHI investors, the waiting game begins. Applications will now be made to sequestrate the trust so that a court-appointed trustee can investigate its financial affairs and assess how much, if anything, is left in the pot and to prevent any further dissipation of funds. There will also likely be an enquiry into BHI’s affairs, and all those associated with the trust will be called to testify. headtopics.com

The BHI returns ranged from 0.5% to 2% a month, which is nowhere near the 10% a month being touted by crypto scam Mirror Trading International (MTI). The shares apparently being traded were Anglo American, Naspers, Richemont, and Billiton. This may be more fiction if Warriner’s admissions to authorities are correct.

