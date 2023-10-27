From West Ham To Atletico: Red Hot SA Striker Completes Move

The last seven months have been a great learning experience for striker Vuyo Buthelezi, who found himself going from playing for Wits University to landing a deal with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.It was in March this year when Wits announced that the lanky striker had departed the club for an opportunity at the West Ham FC Satellite Academy, where he would receive high level training from the Hammers coaches.

Buthelezi, who is an 'out and out number nine' also managed to find himself on the radar of the national team scouts as he was recently selected for the u17 national team by coach Vela Khumalo earlier this year. headtopics.com

The move to the Spanish giants, who have one of the best academies in world football could be viewed as a massive stepping stone for the promising player, given that the club have helped in developing renowned strikers like Fernando Torres and David Villa amongst others over the years.

