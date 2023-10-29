From R1,029 for uncapped 4Mbps to R547 for uncapped 40Mbps — how fibre killed ADSL

The prices and value of uncapped broadband Internet connectivity in South Africa have improved drastically over the past 13 years.

Dial-up uses public switched telephone network infrastructure to establish communication between a user and the Internet. It uses the same telephone copper lines for Internet connectivity but operates outside the frequencies of regular voice communication.

It also soon overtook established alternative fibre players like Frogfoot and Metrofibre Networx, which had already been in the market for years.as the biggest fibre-to-the-home operator in South Africa by number of homes passed — despite Telkom’s much more extensive network footprint. headtopics.com

Niel Schoeman, Vumatel CEO at the time, and then Parkhurst Residents’ and Business Owners’ Association chairperson, Cheryl Labuschagne, break ground on what would become Vumatel’s first and immensely successful FTTH project.

A 50Mbps fibre package on MetroFibre could be bought for as little as R848 per month if a customer opted for Cipherwave as their ISP.in that same year cost R1,284 on Axxess, including the cost of the landline rental.However, the surge in the need for bandwidth at homes during the Covid-19 pandemic set off a fibre price war that saw FNOs radically increasing speeds on many of their packages. headtopics.com