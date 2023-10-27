From Backyard Farm to Plot of Land: 23-Year-Old Mpumalanga Farmer Shares His Journey to Success

Mahlangu started farming in his backyard in 2018 and has since expanded to grow various vegetables on a plot of land.South AfricansHave you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our

"What inspired me to start farming is the passion that I have for farming and the potential that I see in the agriculture industry. "Agriculture is a multi-billion rand industry and, according to statistics, it is the largest employer in the world. For this reason, I believe that young people in South Africa and throughout Africa should begin to consider careers in this sector," Mfundo shared on the

He advised aspiring farmers not to shy away from starting small as they gain more experience and knowledge. "You also need to know that farming is about being patient and you must sacrifice. Do not get into farming because it has money or as a second option; do what you do with love. What you do with love will respond with love," Mfundo said.Online users had jokes after noticing that the man had a camp full of cattle in the background. Many ladies were not shy to share their thoughts about the setting.creator @stefangetsyoufit danced to a popular sound. headtopics.com

Man transforms shack into R40k apartment and 5 other hardworking peeps prove a room can be a home, SA inspiredCheck your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Sundowns 'exceptional at collecting points', but Riveiro vows Pirates will persist and plotSundowns 'exceptional at collecting points', but Riveiro vows Pirates will persist and plot Read more ⮕

Lesotho's prime minister appeals to SADC over plot to unseat himLesotho's prime minister appeals to SADC over plot to unseat him Read more ⮕

Elderly man dies in house fire in Orange Farm, JoburgNo other injuries were reported in the blaze in Joburg and the cause of the fire incident is the subject of investigations Read more ⮕

A Pinch of Salt... Chardonnay: Groote Post Vineyards' latest creationImagine yourself standing on the highest hill on the farm, feeling the salty wind, the Swartland sun, and the soil that has been home to Groote Post's chardonnay vineyards for over three decades. It is here, in that south-facing dryland vineyard with a view of the ocean, that a Pinch of Salt was born. Read more ⮕

Intel is making a comebackIntel shares, already up 23% this year, jumped as much as 8.9% in extended trading following an announcement by the company that it expected sales revenue to be higher than analyst estimates. Read more ⮕