'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54 - SABC News

Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s US television sitcom “Friends” as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. NBC, which broadcast “Friends” for 10 years, confirmed his demise in a statement on social media platform X.

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and other high-profile personalities. Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. headtopics.com

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the internationally successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other’s apartments and at “Central Perk,” a fictional Manhattan cafe. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABCNews »

RIP: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed the character of Chandler Bing on hit TV show 'Friends' has passed away. Read more ⮕

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent DrowningSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on Friends, has died at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on Friends, has died at 54 Read more ⮕

RIP: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry found deadMatthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends', was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry has died at 54Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. According to a statement released by People, Perry lost his life to an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi, and no drugs were found on the scene.... Read more ⮕

Tributes pour in as Friends actor Matthew Perry passes onThe actor was found in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home after an apparent drowning incident. Read more ⮕