FRIDAY DEBATE: Local Or Foreign Coach For Chiefs?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 06: Kaizer Motaung jnr, Jessica Motaung and Kemiso Motaung During the Nedbank Cup semi final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With Kaizer Chiefs in the market to appoint a new coach, this week's Friday Debate finds out which will work best for Amakhosi - a local or foreign coach? Amakhosi parted ways with Molefi Ntseki on Monday and Cavin Johnson has been appointed as interim coach, while they search for someone who will come in and turn things around for the club. Soccer Laduma spoke to two individuals who believe that the best way for Amakhosi to move forward is with a foreign coach. Chiefs, after all, have succeeded most in the PSL era with foreign coaches at the helm. Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.

