FRIDAY BRIEFING | The breaking of NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was meant to be a haven for underprivileged students. With a budget of R47.6 billion for 1.1 million students in 2023, there really should not be any issues.

Instead, NSFAS has followed the path of many other government-run institutions and offered little more than frustration. There are staggering irregular expenditure figures, constant leadership changes, and gaping holes in financial controls.

Students who met the R350 000 means test to get funding have found that the NSFAS accommodation allowance is capped at R45 000 a year and the food allowance at R13 100 per year. This has left many of them in debt and, in many cases, starving. There are concerns that some NSFAS students might not be awarded their degree certificates at the end of the year, or if they are continuing their studies, they will not be able to register. headtopics.com

Add to this the recent axing of the NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo amid a R47-billion payments scandal, while a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation has revealed that nearly R5 billion was made in wrongful payments to students who didn't qualify for the grant.Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and most-read stories.

It is crucial that a solution is found because, ultimately, it is the students who are paying the price for this debacle. argues that for as long as there are no intentional efforts to deal with the rot at NSFAS, we will still discuss the same issues in years to come.

