French hard-left leader accuses Rwanda of ‘expansionist aims’ in DRC

French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on Thursday denounced the “expansionist aims” of Rwanda in eastern DRC, as renewed fighting flared up between rebels and pro-government armed groups.

"I wanted to reaffirm my fraternity with the Congolese people at a time when they are facing a challenge that is totally imported," Melenchon said after a meeting with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

“ condemnation of actions disrupting the democratic life of this country, since the resumption of military activities … is taking place at a time when the DRC is organising its presidential elections,” he said.Independent UN experts, Kinshasa, Paris and Washington have accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since 2021. headtopics.com

Melenchon arrived in the DRC on Tuesday for a one-week visit after being invited by a university and accompanied by a delegation of three MPs from his France Unbowed party.

