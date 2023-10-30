Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Since 2018 the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Japan. "Unfortunately we just didn't get the movement on the EU side that was required," he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday."I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that's a bit of a shame," Watt added.

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia's sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.In July, the two parties failed to reach a deal during talks in Brussels, with Australia saying it had not been guaranteed"significant" access to the European market for its agricultural products. headtopics.com

