Free State's Energy Indaba to forge path as national energy hub - SABC News

Sello Dithebe, the spokesperson for the provincial government, highlighted the broad scope of discussions to be held during the Energy Indaba, emphasising the significance of harnessing the diverse energy potential within the Free State.

The summit will facilitate comprehensive deliberations on various energy sources, including wind and solar, as well as traditional fossil fuels such as coal and uranium. The overarching goal is to leverage the rich energy resources available in the province and propel it toward a sustainable trajectory, thereby contributing to the mitigation of the ongoing load shedding crisis and supporting the national government’s energy action plan.

