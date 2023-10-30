Free State education aims to retain top spot in matric results - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

The Free State Department of Education believes that despite various challenges they have encountered throughout this academic year, they will perform well in theFree State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba says they will also retain their spot in the country by leading with the best results as they always have done.

More than 35 000 full-time learners and more than 8 000 part-time learners in the province will write their final matric examinations.“These kinds of camps are in all the districts, all the schools have camps to make sure that our learners perform well, we’re focussing on all subjects, in particular, our focus is more on home languages. We’re targetting ninety percent pass rate and forty percent bachelors.

