France hosts humanitarian conference to address crisis in Sudan

Sudan ese security forces patrol in a commercial district in Gedaref city in eastern Sudan on April 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the country between the army and paramilitaries. –

One year on, the civil war in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues to rage, with a looming famine in sight as warring parties useThe SAF, led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, were in anGhana: 9 things about Stephen Ntim, new chairman of ruling NPP

Ahead of the December polls, party unity tops Stephen Ntim’s list of priorities, as the national chairman of the New Patriotic Party pledges to resolv...The peaceful transition of power under way in Dakar and the ineffectiveness of sanctions against the rebel Sahel states have exposed the hollowness of...The South African government’s genocide case against Israel had a lot of international and mainstream media support, but will the principles of the Af...

Sudan Civil War Humanitarian Conference Aid Famine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAfricaReport / 🏆 29. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amidst Gaza ConflictMuslims around the world observe Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, amidst the ongoing war in Gaza. The celebrations are overshadowed by stalled ceasefire talks and appeals for more humanitarian aid.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Sudan: Who Laments 'Huge Human Cost' of Sudan ConflictThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the crisis in Sudan has become one of the most severe and largest crises in the world, at a huge human cost, after a year of violent conflict.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: U.S. Eyes April 18 to Potentially Resume Sudan Peace Talks in JeddahThe United States is eyeing April 18 for the potential resumption of Sudan peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of Washington's efforts to mitigate a dire humanitarian disaster and prevent the conflict from escalating into a regional war.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

UN chief, at Gaza crossing, appeals for end to Gaza 'nightmare'UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke at the crossing on the Egyptian side of Rafah, where most of Gaza's population has sought refuge but Israel vows to send in ground troops against Hamas militants, despite the fears of Guterres and other global leaders.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Sudan: Special Online Briefing with Special Envoy for Sudan Tom PerrielloBroadcast Transcript - MODERATOR: Greetings to everyone from the U.S. Department of State’s London International Media Hub. I would like to welcome our participants dialing in from around the world for this on-the-record briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello. Special Envoy Perriello will discuss urgent U.S.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: OCHA Warns Security Council Sudan Will Soon Be the World's Worst Hunger CrisisDocument - Briefing to the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Sudan by Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy, OCHA, on behalf of the Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief...

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »