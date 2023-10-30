Fourie and Tarry look the key to tricky card

Richard Fourie will be back in action on the Inside track at Turffontein tomorrow as his push for his first South African champion jockey’s title gains momentum and he has picked up some promising rides for Sean Tarry.

Although Race 5, a MR 92 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m, looks highly competitive Fourie and Tarry could come out on top with Elembee. but Elembee has been in good form lately and although she takes a slight increase in class, it does come with a commensurate drop in weight.The four-year-old Pomodoro fi lly will carry a highly competitive 56kg and is nicely drawn at No 4. One should ignore her disappointing one run at the track as she was drawn wide and ended up too far back. She did run well on that occasion.

She has generally been racing over shorter but her only run over 1600m saw her fi nish second, but the manner in which she finished over 1450m at this track last time she perhaps is looking for further these days.Sharapova carries just 52.5kg but jockey JP van der Merwe will have to contend with No 9 draw. headtopics.com

Others to consider are Tarry’s other two, Escape Artist and Magical Flight, as well as Lady Calavera, Key

