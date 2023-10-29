Four blasts in Western Sahara kill 1, injure 3: Moroccan authorities - SABC News

FILE PHOTO: Indigenous Sahrawi people sit on a pick-up truck as they drive towards Tifariti, Western Sahara, September 8, 2016.Four explosions in the city of Smara in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara late on Saturday killed one man and injured three others, Moroccan local authorities said.The judicial police were investigating the source and nature of the projectiles that hit the residential area, judicial authorities said in a statement.

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state there.In November 2020, Polisario said it had resumed its armed struggle. Most of the fighting was described by the UN as “low intensity” and occurring mostly in the uninhabited eastern part of the Morocco-built security wall.

The UN Security Council has urged the parties to the conflict to seek a mutually acceptable solution. Israel was the latest country to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in July, a move the US made in 2020. headtopics.com

Twenty-eight other countries – mostly African and Arab -have opened consulates in Dakhla or the city of Laayoune, in what Morocco sees as tangible support for its rule.

