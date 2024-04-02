Four Arrested in Lubango for Possession of Ivory Teeth

Four citizens were arrested in Lubango, southern Huíla Province, for possession of two ivory teeth weighing seven kilograms. The suspects were detained in the Mutundo informal market while attempting to sell the product.

They claimed that the ivory was given to them by a friend from Namibia.

