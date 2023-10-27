Fouche captains Stormers in Stellenbosch

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche will captain the DHL Stormers in their Vodacom United Rugby Championship encounter with Scarlets in Stellenbosch.

The former Maties front-row forward will lead the Stormers out at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday in the absence of regular captain Salmaan Moerat, who has been ruled out with a chest injury.Fouche is joined in the front row by experienced loosehead Ali Vermaak, while Adre Smith steps up to partner Ruben van Heerden at lock.

The only change to the loose trio sees Hacjivah Dayimani come into the starting lineup, while openside flank Nama Xaba makes his return as a substitute Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf this week in a rotation with Herschel Jantjies, who will make an impact in the second half. headtopics.com

The only other change to the backline sees wing Ben Loader make his first start, with Courtnall Skosan set to make his Stormers debut from the bench. John Dobson said that his side wants to make the most of the chance to play at home before they leave on a four-week tour.

“We have a good record in Stellenbosch, with three wins from three there in the last two seasons and we want to take some momentum with us on our tour up north. “There are some exciting players that have come into the starting line-up this week, but we have largely kept the core of the team together, so hopefully we can see an improvement on last week’s performance. headtopics.com

“We are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in what is a rugby-mad town, it should be a great day out in Stellenbosch,” he said.15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Ben Loader, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Clayton Blommetjies, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche (c), 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.

