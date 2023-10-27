Foster: 'Cynical' fans getting behind All Blacks

Ian Foster said on Friday that he can sense there is “a lot of excitement” in New Zealand from the “generally cynical” and conservative All Blacks fans ahead of his team’s bid for a record fourth World Cup title.

The 58-year-old has achieved something few thought he could last year, when he was only saved from the sack by the intervention of the players after a series of poor results, by taking them to Saturday’s final.Foster may be in the odd position come 9pm on Saturday of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy and yet being the soon-to-be ex-All Blacks head coach — Scott Robertson was named in his post earlier this year with Foster refusing to re-apply.

“The All Blacks have always had a special place in New Zealanders’ hearts,” said Foster at the eve-of-match press conference on Friday afternoon.“We are generally a conservative bunch, we are generally cynical at times.WATCH: Rassie to show final piece of Bok puzzle headtopics.com

Foster – who stepped up to the top role in 2019 after faithfully serving as Steve Hansen’s assistant from 2012 – said the motivation to win came from both within themselves and the great victories of the past.“The people who have walked the journey we have walked.“Then when we shut the door and get in a circle it’s also that group of people who are massively motivated to meet the standards we have set ourselves.

Producing quality storytelling comes at a cost and any contribution would only strengthen the respective Habari Media journalist teams. Any amount is appreciated.However, for those who can contribute R100 a month, the reward is a premium Daddy's Deals membership, valued at R100, and the choice of two Habari Media legacy titles, valued at R100: SA Rugby Magazine, Compleat Golfer, Car Magazine, Rooi Rose, Bona, Women & Home or Getaway Magazine. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARugbymag »

Family values taught All Blacks coach Foster to keep the faithFamily values taught All Blacks coach Foster to keep the faith Read more ⮕

‘Asinesabi ne Haka yenu yodumo’: Springboks fans bombard the All Blacks on X (Twitter)It's already on X (Twitter) - The Springboks fans bombarded the All Blacks page after their team announcement. Read more ⮕

‘We get a lot of hatred here’: South Africans who are All Blacks fans crySouth Africans who are All Blacks supporters have aired out their concerns saying they get a lot of hatred from Springboks fans. Read more ⮕

Burnley Boss Reacts To Foster's New ContractBurnley Boss Reacts To Foster's New Contract Read more ⮕

Springboks and All Blacks to battle for historic fourth titleIn the eagerly anticipated Rugby World Cup final, defending champions South Africa and the indomitable All Blacks clash this Saturday. Read more ⮕

Kolisi looks to class of 1995 to inspire Springboks against All BlacksSpringbok captain Siya Kolisi is looking to the legacy of 1995 for inspiration ahead of this year’s showpiece finale on Saturday night. Read more ⮕