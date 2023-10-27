Foster: 'Cynical' fans getting behind All Blacks

Ian Foster said on Friday that he can sense there is “a lot of excitement” in New Zealand from the “generally cynical” and conservative All Blacks fans ahead of his team’s bid for a record fourth World Cup title.
The 58-year-old has achieved something few thought he could last year, when he was only saved from the sack by the intervention of the players after a series of poor results, by taking them to Saturday’s final.Foster may be in the odd position come 9pm on Saturday of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy and yet being the soon-to-be ex-All Blacks head coach — Scott Robertson was named in his post earlier this year with Foster refusing to re-apply.
"The All Blacks have always had a special place in New Zealanders' hearts," said Foster at the eve-of-match press conference on Friday afternoon."We are generally a conservative bunch, we are generally cynical at times.
Foster – who stepped up to the top role in 2019 after faithfully serving as Steve Hansen’s assistant from 2012 – said the motivation to win came from both within themselves and the great victories of the past.“The people who have walked the journey we have walked.“Then when we shut the door and get in a circle it’s also that group of people who are massively motivated to meet the standards we have set ourselves.
