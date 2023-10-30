Fortinet, and the invisible tech that powers our lives

, Fortinet’s Matthew Taljaard, subject matter expert in operational technology (OT) for Africa at Fortinet, demystifies OT, explaining what it is, how it differs from IT, the industries it powers, and much more.The distinction between OT and IT is often blurry, leading to confusion. OT is the unsung hero of many industries and plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, safety and reliability.

OT encompasses the hardware and software systems responsible for monitoring and controlling physical processes and industrial operations. In essence, OT manages the “things” in the internet of things (IoT). Conversely, IT focuses on processing, storing and transmitting data, predominantly utilising computers, networks and software for decision-making and business processes.

While both IT and OT share similarities such as network connectivity and data exchange, their objectives and priorities diverge. IT prioritises data integrity, confidentiality and availability, while OT emphasises reliability, availability and safety of industrial processes.

The OT field offers diverse job roles, each requiring specialised skills. OT engineers design, implement and maintain control systems and automation solutions. OT technicians troubleshoot and maintain systems. Cybersecurity specialists protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Data analysts gather and analyse data for efficiency and predictive maintenance.

The convergence of IT and OT brings about numerous benefits but also introduces new challenges, particularly in cybersecurity. A report found that 75% of OT organisations experienced at least one intrusion in the last year. A successful cyberattack on OT can result in production disruptions, safety hazards, environmental damage and economic losses. Therefore, ensuring the security of OT systems is crucial not only for business operations but also for public safety and national interests.

