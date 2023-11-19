Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, who President Jimmy Carter called “an extension of myself” owing to her prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said.





🏆 46. SABCNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »

Donald ‘Madiba’ Trump: Former US president compares himself to MandelaIn New Hampshire, the former US head of state drew a parallel between his current path and the trajectory of South Africa’s first black president.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Under Fire As Netizens Accuse Him of Dividing the PartySouth Africans believe that former ANC president Jacob Zuma is the reason why the ruling party is losing confidence and votes in the country and its strongholds.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »

South Africa Rejects Busi Mkhwebane’s Suggestion That Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Join the EFFfornmer public prosecutor and the new Economic Freedom Fighter member Busi Mkhwebane suggested that Jacob Zuma should join the EFF. SA rejected her advice.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »

Banker, former civil servant, academic: Roger Jardine raises his hand to be presidentThe outgoing FirstRand chairperson wants to serve his country – but has left it too late for 2024.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »

Kenya: Former Kisumu County Official Who Stoned President Ruto's Motorcade Jailed for YearA former Kisumu County askari who was arrested in 2021 for stoning the motorcade of former Deputy President William Ruto has been jailed for one year with an option of Sh. 13,000 fine.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 46. / 22,5 Read more »