Former Sundowns star earning R5.5 million

Getting an opportunity to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for a team in Major League Soccer is a sweet financial opportunity, and Cassius Mailula is the latest example.As reported back in July 2023, the 22-year-old forward from Ga-Molepo, Limpopo said goodbye to Sundowns after signing a four-year deal with Toronto FC.

“Toronto FC announced that the club has acquired 22-year-old South African forward Cassius Mailula from Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the DStv Premiership (South Africa, First Division) through 2026 with an option for 2027,” the club said.

“He will be added to the roster as a part of the U-22 Initiative, pending his medicals, work visa and the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). “We are very excited to welcome Cassius to our club and the city,” said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. headtopics.com

“He is a player that will bring a different dimension to our play on the pitch with his versatility, dynamic movement, and finishing ability with both feet. “He will also provide us with a new young profile off the pitch, with his humility, grit, and ambition to reach the highest levels possible. We look forward to working with Cassius and are happy to have him in the TFC family,” he concluded.player earnings, we have confirmed that the former Sundowns star is earning $275,000 (R5.2 million) in base salary and $291,003 (R5.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Cape Town Spurs sign former Mamelodi Sundowns starCape Town Spurs have completed the signing of a former Mamelodi Sundowns star who was most recently released. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena Turns to God for AFL Semi-Final Match With Al-AhlyMamelodi Sundowns' coach Rulani Mokwena prayed to God to heal Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro so they can play duirng their semi-final clash with Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕

Moroka Swallows offer helping hand to Mamelodi SundownsMoroka Swallows have offered a helping hand to Mamelodi Sundowns in order to ease their hectic fixture schedule this season. Read more ⮕

Laduma! Viral soccer goals: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mothobi Mvala [VIDEO]The most iconic goals in soccer history featured here everyday, watch your favourite soccer stars make goals that changed the game. Read more ⮕

Sundowns 'exceptional at collecting points', but Riveiro vows Pirates will persist and plotSundowns 'exceptional at collecting points', but Riveiro vows Pirates will persist and plot Read more ⮕

Soweto giants assist Sundowns with a favourMamelodi Sundowns have been offered a pleasant favour as they prepare to face Al Ahly in the African Football League this weekend. Read more ⮕