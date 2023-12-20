Former Statistician-General suggests postponing South Africa's elections

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla believes the past 15 years have been marked by a reversal of South Africa’s democratic gains. Next year’s elections should be postponed, he argues, to hold Codesa-like discussions on the country’s future. South Africans should consider postponing next year’s general elections and instead hold “frank talks” involving all stakeholders to determine what kind of country they want to live in.

This is the view of Dr Pali Lehohla, academic and retired former Statistics SA chief, during a wide-ranging interview withHe said if the elections went ahead, South Africans could find themselves in even worse circumstances as wily politicians divvied up positions, perks and spoils and forgot about society at large.“South Africans of all races and creeds should wake up from the tormenting nightmare characterised by an unending darkness. As far as I am concerned, the 2024 elections should be postponed so that South Africans can have frank conversations about the country they want to build and live i





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's 2024 General Election: ANC's Majority at RiskNew surveys indicate that the incumbent ANC stands a chance of losing its long-standing majority at the national (and more of the provincial) polls for the first time in the nation’s thirty-year democratic history.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

South Africa's Progress on Greylisting[LISTEN] Ismail Momoniat, former National Treasury deputy DG, shares an update on South Africa’s efforts & remedial actions to remedy the deficiencies highlighted by the Financial Action Task Force on SAfmRadio MarketUpdate with jmoyaha_ Greylisting

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

NLC Chairperson Criticizes Auditor-General for Clean Audits Despite CorruptionChairperson Barney Pityana says Auditor-General must be held accountable for giving the National Lotteries Commission clean audits. The NLC plans to lay criminal complaints and launch civil litigation against former board members implicated in corruption.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

ANC Secretary General Faces Scrutiny Over Lawsuit EvidenceANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula will likely be in the hot seat when the party’s national working committee meets again following a scathing judgment that found that he could have been untruthful in producing evidence to save the party from a R102-million lawsuit.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »