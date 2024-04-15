Former Reality TV Star Becomes Exotic Dancer in Nigeria

Ndlovu is now allegedly an exotic dancer at Silverfox Exotic Night Club as she looks to earn a better living Wandi Ndlovu saw an opportunity to turn her life around, and she took it. The former reality TV star now works at a nightclub inMarketplace to permanently move to Nigeria . Ndlovu received an offer to strip at the Silverfox Exotic Night Club on Victoria Island in Lagos. The"She couldn't resist the offer; the money was too good...

She is not settling for the poverty in SA, I am glad she is going where the grass is greener.""Shame, man that’s why I'll never vote for ANC so my daughter doesn’t become a an exotic dancer.""These 2Ks will cause their parents to die due to stress. Of all the places she could go to, she chose Lagos?"Wandi Ndlovu said the production portrays her negatively and admitted that she does, at times, say things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes.

Wandi Ndlovu Reality TV Star Exotic Dancer Silverfox Exotic Night Club Nigeria Poverty Financial Situation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's former-central bank head faces fresh charges on Monday - SABC NewsNigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will appear in a Lagos court

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Ndlovu: Maritzburg going there to honour the fixtureNdlovu: Maritzburg going there to honour the fixture

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

‘Ndi ne-stress’: ‘Skeem Saam’ star Hungani Ndlovu on turning 30Talented actor Hungani Ndovu, who portrays the role of Tbose Maputla in 'Skeem Saam' reflects on turning 30.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

‘Umkhokha’ producer Duma Ndlovu comes to Carlo Radebe’s aidCarlo Radebe, popularly known as Duke Ngcobo on 'Backstage', has thanked fans for the support following a statement that he is down and out.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Down and out Carlo Radebe offered a job in grooming young talent at Duma Ndlovu AcademyDown and out Carlo Radebe offered a job in grooming young talent at Duma Ndlovu Academy

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Nigeria/Ghana: Ghana's New Coach Names Assistants Ahead of Nigeria FriendlyAddo, the strategist behind Ghana's victory over Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff, returns after a 15-month absence.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »