Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Criticizes Constant Coaching Changes

Former Kaizer Chiefs star David Kannemeyer believes constant coaching changes is negatively affecting the club. The Glamour Boys have already sacked Molefi Ntseki who was named as the club’s new head coach at the beginning of the season. Ntseki was replaced by Cavin Johnson who was given the title of ‘interim head coach’ suggesting the club are likely to appoint a new coach soon.

Kaizer Chiefs legend hits out at club’s management “With respect to the club, look at how many coaches they have had in the last five years. You can’t build success like that. You can’t change coaches every year and hope to win trophies.” Kannemeyer told. “If no one at the club sees anything wrong with how they are hiring and firing coaches then the problems will continue. The coaches they have had in the last five years, I thought were good coaches but none of them were given enough time. Hunt was fired after guiding them to the Champions League final, and Middendorp was fired after finishing second. You can’t build a winning team without giving coaches time.” In other news, Many Kaizer Chiefs fans were hoping to see Mmodi in action against his former side Arrows however the speedy winger was nowhere to be seen in Johnson’s match-day squad. Chiefs lacked bite in attack and Mmodi would’ve undoubtedly provided them with some much needed pace in attack however here’s why Johnson opted against playing hi

