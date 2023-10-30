Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder buys Quantums

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder enforcer Willard Katsande first came out to introduce a clothing line before his official retirement from the game last season.The 37-year-old Zimbabwean later revealed a development academy for young kids in Johannesburg. No fast-forward a year and Katsande is talking about Toyota Quantums.

“What business do you think I am starting? And my brother Baloyi has given me a new name called Tshepang,” Katsande added.New interim coach Cavin Johnson will have more than a week to sharpen his team before the visit of PSL newcomers Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday 8 November.Should Chiefs bosses give Johnson a chance until the end of the season or find a new head coach as soon as possible? Let us know in the comments section below.

