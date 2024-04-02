Former Executive Behind Netflix Series '3 Body Problem' Sentenced to Death

Since its release last month, the new Netflix series 3 Body Problem has been watched by millions of people all over the world. The three-book series adaption, about a fictional past, present and future wherein Earth encounters an alien civilisation, has been credited with propelling China's budding science fiction genre after its publication in 2008. But now, a large part of the drama is taking place in a courtroom in Shanghai.

It turns out, one of the key players behind the adaptation was sentenced to death just a day after the show's release. The former executive at Yoozoo Games, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, was just sentenced to death for plotting the poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company. Xu Yao poisoned the food of Lin Qi in December 2020 because of a dispute over the running of the business, the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court sai

