Former Eskom CEOs Speak Out Against Load-shedding

Two former Eskom chief executives, Matshela Koko and Andre de Ruyter, have independently said South Africans should not suffer through load-shedding. In a column, Engineering Risk Assessments and Why South Africans Do Not Deserve Load-shedding (see full column below), Koko shared his views on continued power cuts. Koko said the condition of South Africa’s infrastructure, including the low voltage networks and power generation plants, suggests there is a severe problem with maintenance.

He said one of the main problems is that Eskom’s executive committee and board don’t have a solid appreciation of Eskom’s engineering risks and plant conditions today. “This is why the unplanned capability loss factor post-unit outages is 34%. It should be less than 10%,” Koko said.Isabel Fick, Eskom’s general manager for system operations, revealed that variability over the rest of the network is about 4,000 MW. “It means the load-shedding prognosis in the next 24 hours ranges from no load-shedding up to four stages of load-shedding,” Koko sai





Eskom Reports Disappointing Interim ResultsEskom, the South African power utility, has released its interim results for the first half of the year. The company reported a net profit of R1.6 billion, down from R3.8 billion in the previous year. However, Eskom is expecting to make a loss of around R24 billion by the end of the year. The interim CFO, Martin Buys, expressed disappointment with the results.

Eskom's Coal-Fired Power Plants Emit Pollutants at 42 Times the Intensity of ChinaCoal-fired power plants operated by Eskom are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China. The rising emissions, which more than doubled in intensity from last year, are another sign of Eskom’s deteriorating performance.

Eskom's Emissions Performance Declines, Risking Shutdown of Power StationsEskom's emissions performance has worsened significantly, with three major power stations at risk of being shut down. The company attributes the decline to Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, responsible for nearly half of the total emissions. Eskom is in discussions regarding appeals for their Minimum Emissions Standards.

Eskom announces new board appointments for transmission subsidiaryEskom has announced the appointment of a new board to head up its transmission subsidiary as part of the ongoing unbundling process. The new structure will separate Eskom into three divisions.

Eskom announces board for new transmission companySasol executive Priscillah Mabelane named chair of National Transmission Company of SA, the first entity to achieve legal separation as part of Eskom's partition into three entities.

Eskom Strips Karpowership and Another Bidder of Grid AccessEskom has revoked the preferential transmission grid access of Karpowership and another bidder in the emergency private power procurement programme due to financial close failure. The budget quotes for the remaining projects in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme have expired and will not be extended.

